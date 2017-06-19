Sounds of the blues

Submitted Photo From opening for the legendary B.B. King to being named Best Blues Band in Milwaukee, Reverend Raven and The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys are spreading their music. Monday night, the Sleep Inn in Minot will transform into a house of blues as Reverend Raven and The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys perform their Chicago-style blues for a Magic City audience.

