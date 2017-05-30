Snowpile diminishes

Snowpile diminishes

Elaine Gunderson/MDN The massive snowpile at the North Hill sports complex is diminishing, shown in this photo taken Friday. The reader who has guessed the date the snowpile melts will win an outdoor patio set with four chairs and a fire pit from I Keating.

