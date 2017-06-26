Sime sentenced for burglarizing ex-gi...

Sime sentenced for burglarizing ex-girlfriend's residence

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Minot Daily News

A 29-year-old Minot man will serve four years in prison for breaking into his ex-girlfriend's residence last September. James Michael Sime pleaded guilty to the Class B felony burglary charge on Friday in district court in Minot, according to court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opiates and Pain meds Available Jun 18 pain 1
Gay sc names? (Nov '14) Jun 3 fun 6
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 790
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,910 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC