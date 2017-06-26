Sime sentenced for burglarizing ex-girlfriend's residence
A 29-year-old Minot man will serve four years in prison for breaking into his ex-girlfriend's residence last September. James Michael Sime pleaded guilty to the Class B felony burglary charge on Friday in district court in Minot, according to court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates and Pain meds Available
|Jun 18
|pain
|1
|Gay sc names? (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|fun
|6
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|790
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC