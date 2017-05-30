Section of Burdick Expressway East closing Monday for construction
A section of Burdick Expressway East will close to vehicle traffic on Monday at 8:30 a.m. as construction continues on one of Minot's major east-west routes. Beginning Monday, Burdick Expressway will close to vehicle traffic between the west side of the viaduct and 15th Street SE, near the bridge over the Mouse River.
