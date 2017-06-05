Second hotel burglary defendant sente...

Second hotel burglary defendant sentenced

Read more: Minot Daily News

A 26-year-old Minot man originally charged with robbery in a Jan. 15 incident at the Astoria Hotel, pleaded guilty to Class B felony burglary on Wednesday. Nicholis Jay Backman will serve four years in prison for stealing a suitcase full of money from the hotel room.

