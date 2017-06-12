Schlak charged with terrorizing

A 29-year-old Minot man was scheduled to make an appearance Monday in district court for allegedly terrorizing a group of women in Minot last November. Brady Earl Schlak is charged with a Class C felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

