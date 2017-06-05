Q&A with Minot City Council candidate...

Q&A with Minot City Council candidate Stephan Podrygula

In light of the state decision on funding Minot area flood protection and concerns about the city's part of the cost, what are the palatable options for raising needed funds? 1. Put a full cent of the city sales tax into flood protection right away. After all, dikes and flood walls are clearly the most important 2. Once the half-cent county portion of the sales tax finishes paying for the courthouse/jail addition, ask the voters to redirect it to flood control.

