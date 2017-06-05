Proposal prompts laughter

For all the trials Minot's downtown parking ramps have caused the city, it's good to know the project developers still can make the city council and residents laugh. It happened Monday night when City Manager Tom Barry reported Cypress Development proposed a new financing plan in which the city turns over ownership of the parking ramps to the company so it can use them as collateral to get additional loans.

