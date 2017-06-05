Pool opens

Submitted Photo Roosevelt Park Pool in Minot opened for the season Monday. Pool hours are Monday-Thursday from noon-5 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.; and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1- 8 p.m. Admission is: $4 per person ; season pass -all passes are $45 for 6 and older; and family swim Monday and Wednesday evenings, $10 for entire family.

