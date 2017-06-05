Pool opens
Submitted Photo Roosevelt Park Pool in Minot opened for the season Monday. Pool hours are Monday-Thursday from noon-5 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.; and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1- 8 p.m. Admission is: $4 per person ; season pass -all passes are $45 for 6 and older; and family swim Monday and Wednesday evenings, $10 for entire family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay sc names? (Nov '14)
|Sat
|fun
|6
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|790
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC