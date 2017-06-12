Not guilty plea in dog dispute

Not guilty plea in dog dispute

9 hrs ago

A shots fired incident at the old radar base 16 miles south of Minot May 7 began with a dispute over dogs running loose, Ward County Sheriff's Deputy Nicole Brasfield testified Tuesday. LaGregory Keon Kollock is charged with reckless endangerment for allegedly firing in the direction of a car driven by one of his neighbors.

