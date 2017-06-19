North Dakota's Cowboy Hall of Fame inducts eight
This sea of cowboy hats is listening to the speeches at the North Dakota Hall of Honor induction Ceremony. North Dakota's Cowboy Hall of Fame maintains this hall to honor figures of western culture from the past and present.
