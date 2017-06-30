New flood plain map could boost insurance premiums in Minot Friday, June 30
Minot leaders say the Federal Emergency Management Agency's proposed new flood plain map could raise insurance premiums for thousands of property owners. The preliminary map shows about 4,000 properties along the Souris River moving from preferred flood risk to high-risk flood zones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates and Pain meds Available
|Jun 18
|pain
|1
|Gay sc names? (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|fun
|6
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|790
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC