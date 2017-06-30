New flood plain map could boost insur...

New flood plain map could boost insurance premiums in Minot Friday, June 30

Minot leaders say the Federal Emergency Management Agency's proposed new flood plain map could raise insurance premiums for thousands of property owners. The preliminary map shows about 4,000 properties along the Souris River moving from preferred flood risk to high-risk flood zones.

