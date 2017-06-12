ND congressional delegation was not at Congressional baseball game practice
All North Dakota congressional members or staff, did not attend the Congressional baseball game practice this morning, according to their offices. All issued releases early today that their thoughts and prayers go out to House Whip Steve Scalise, Capitol Police officers and congressional aides injured in the shooting incident.
