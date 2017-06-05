MSU Summer Theatre returns to Minot

MSU Summer Theatre returns to Minot

Bright lights, extraordinary sets and dynamic performances will make their grand return Monday, June 12, as Minot State University Summer Theatre presents the Shakespearean masterpiece For the 52nd season, Magic City audiences can experience the delight and wonderment which graces the stage of the MSU Amphitheater each summer season. Monday, June 12- Thursday, June 16, theatregoers are invited to witness the comedic celebration of marriage, family and mystical creatures.

