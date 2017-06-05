Motorcycle victim identified

Motorcycle victim identified

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Minot Daily News

Torrell Carter, 27, Minot, died in a Minot hospital Friday night as a result of injuries sustained in a car/motorcycle accident that occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Friday. The motorcyclist was a member of the US Air Force, stationed in Minot and originally from Temple Hills, Maryland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay sc names? (Nov '14) Sat fun 6
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 790
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,163 • Total comments across all topics: 281,543,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC