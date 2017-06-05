Motorcycle victim identified
Torrell Carter, 27, Minot, died in a Minot hospital Friday night as a result of injuries sustained in a car/motorcycle accident that occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Friday. The motorcyclist was a member of the US Air Force, stationed in Minot and originally from Temple Hills, Maryland.
