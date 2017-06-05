More than $389,000 recovered in N.D. ...

More than $389,000 recovered in N.D. oil patch truck investing scam

Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

Federal prosecutors say they recovered more than $389,000 in forfeitures and seizures from a scheme to defraud investors in a North Dakota oil patch trucking business. The figure is in a document filed ahead of sentencing this week for Sarah Creveling, the co-owner of a Minot trucking company along with her ex-husband, James Henrikson.

