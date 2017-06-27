Minot's new city council takes the helm
Jill Schramm/MDN Council vice president Shaun Sipma and president Mark Jantzer participate in the reorganizational meeting of the council Tuesday. Nine-year council veteran Mark Jantzer was selected as president of the new Minot City Council at the reorganizational meeting Tuesday.
