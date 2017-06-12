Minot woman accused of stabbing sister
Sara Beth York is charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence, a Class C felony carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, the two women punched each other and pulled each other's hair.
