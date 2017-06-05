Minot man charged with burglary, more

Minot man charged with burglary, more

Saturday

A 29-year-old Minot man is accused of burglarizing a residence in the old radar base 16 miles south of Minot on Thursday. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, LaGregory Keon Kollock entered the dwelling while the resident was in the shower.

Minot, ND

