Minot community rallying behind Flip ...

Minot community rallying behind Flip Bernsdorf this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

The Minot community is rallying this Saturday to support a renowned businessman in need-and you can join the cause. Flip Bernsdorf, who runs RPM Auto Sales, was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on 4th Avenue NE on the evening of June 3. Bernsdorf has been in and out of the intensive care unit at Trinity Hospital since the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay sc names? (Nov '14) Jun 3 fun 6
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 790
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,652,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC