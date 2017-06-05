Minot community rallying behind Flip Bernsdorf this weekend

The Minot community is rallying this Saturday to support a renowned businessman in need-and you can join the cause. Flip Bernsdorf, who runs RPM Auto Sales, was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on 4th Avenue NE on the evening of June 3. Bernsdorf has been in and out of the intensive care unit at Trinity Hospital since the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.