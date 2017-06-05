Minot community rallying behind Flip Bernsdorf this weekend
The Minot community is rallying this Saturday to support a renowned businessman in need-and you can join the cause. Flip Bernsdorf, who runs RPM Auto Sales, was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on 4th Avenue NE on the evening of June 3. Bernsdorf has been in and out of the intensive care unit at Trinity Hospital since the crash.
