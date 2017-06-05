Minot City Council approves Northridg...

Minot City Council approves Northridge Villas development

Development will be able to move forward on a northwest Minot property with narrow support from the Minot City Council. Mayor Chuck Barney broke a 7-7 tie vote Monday to approve rezoning and a Planned Unit Development for Northridge Villas Addition, consisting of 34 lots west of the intersection of Ninth Avenue and 27th Street Northwest.

