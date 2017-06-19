Minot, Church go to court over eminent domain dispute
The city of Minot filed for eminent domain last September against River of Life Assembly of God, which operates the Open Gate Church on Main Street, just north of the Souris River. The city says that the church lies in the path along 4th Street NW where work would begin within the year on the major flood protection plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates and Pain meds Available
|Jun 18
|pain
|1
|Gay sc names? (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|fun
|6
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|790
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC