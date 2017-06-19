Minot awarded more than $950,000 to u...

Minot awarded more than $950,000 to upgrade existing levee system

The North Dakota State Water Commission has allocated $950,254 to the City of Minot to help cover the cost of repairs and upgrades to the city's existing levee system. "Every year we do inspections with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on our existing levee sys-tem, and they have identified deficiencies that need to be corrected to bring the levees up to the new standards set by the Corps," "This funding allows us to continue working on our levees to ensure they comply with the standards established by the Corps."

