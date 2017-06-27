Minor injuries in rollover accident
Two drivers were treated for minor injuries, with one transported to Trinity Hospital, following a two-car accident in Minot Monday morning. The vehicle driven by 60-year-old Joann Thull was traveling northbound on Sixth Street SW and entered the intersection at West Burdick Expressway while the traffic control signal displayed red.
