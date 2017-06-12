Man pleads not guilty to aggravated a...

Man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

A district court judge let an aggravated assault charge stand against a 32-year-old Minot man Tuesday, but Judge Doug Mattson said it sounds like a Eddie Lee Coleman and his then-girlfriend, Lupita Davis, 26, were charged with aggravated assault in February after a physical fight at their trailer in Minot. The couple were fighting because Davis believed Coleman had texted a sexually explicit photograph to another woman, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay sc names? (Nov '14) Jun 3 fun 6
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 790
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,816 • Total comments across all topics: 281,744,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC