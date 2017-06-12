Man charged with drug dealing offense, fleeing, after traffic stop
An accused attempted methamphetamine dealer was arrested following a traffic spot near Behms Truck Stop on Friday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Arthur Hudson Jr., 39, Merced, Calif., is charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver and other drug and criminal charges.
