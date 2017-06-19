Man charged with assaulting police officers

A 23-year-old Minot man is accused of assaulting two Minot police officers who were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant early Thursday. Adriel Lewis is being held at the Ward County Jail and is being charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, refusal to halt, preventing arrest, possession of methamphetamine and providing false information to a police officer, according to the Minot police.

