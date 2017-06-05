Man charged with aggravated assault, DUI
A 58-year-old Minot man is accused of strangling a woman and preventing her from calling 911 on Wednesday and then driving drunk in the woman's Gray Buick. William Joseph Ulledahl also allegedly failed to stop when police commanded him to.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay sc names? (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|fun
|6
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|790
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC