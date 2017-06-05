Latest garbage proposal doesn't smell bad
It will be another six weeks - at least - until Minot residents can experience the implementation of the city's new automated garbage collection system and decide for themselves if they feel it is an improvement. While internally the system offers advantages in the long term for the City of Minot as a municipal entity, the proof will be in the pudding - how residents feel about it.
