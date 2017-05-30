Last chance to see Art 50 at the Taube

Minot Daily News

Audiences have one day left to observe Art 50, an exhibition celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the North Dakota Council on the Arts at The Taube Museum of Art Main Gallery. The traveling exhibit features 50 artists for 50 years, each artist a testament to growth of the arts in North Dakota, a snapshot of the present and a hope for the arts in the future of our state.

