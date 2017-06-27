Judges caught in tough spot in drug c...

Judges caught in tough spot in drug crisis

Judge Gary Lee made an intriguing assertion in court in Minot this week that reveals yet another institution's difficulty in adequately addressing the community's opioid abuse struggle. Before eventually granting bail to a young woman who had been found with a needle in her arm and actually thought dead by responding police officers, Lee made a point of his discomfort in hastening the overdose victim's return to the streets where she might do herself harm.

