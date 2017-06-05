Jantzer: Public service takes coopera...

Jantzer: Public service takes cooperation, compromise

Over the course of eight years spent with Benedictine monks as a student in Minnesota, current alderman and candidate in next week's city council election, Mark Jantzer learned a valuable lesson that has benefited him in public life. "You can get mad at someone, have a 'beef' with someone, even end up in fisticuffs with someone but the next morning, you will be having breakfast with the same person," "That's one of the lessons of the community.

