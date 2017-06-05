Illegal alien arrested in Minot during routine traffic stop

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 54-year-old man living illegally in the United States fled on foot from a trooper Thursday during a routine traffic stop on Highway 2 in Minot. The patrol says the officer stopped a car driven by 56-year-old Jose Flores-Sevilla of Las Vegas near the Minot Highway Patrol office just before 5:20 p.m. for disregarding a traffic signal.

