Illegal alien arrested in Minot durin...

Illegal alien arrested in Minot during routine traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 54-year-old man living illegally in the United States fled on foot from a trooper Thursday during a routine traffic stop on Highway 2 in Minot. The patrol says the officer stopped a car driven by 56-year-old Jose Flores-Sevilla of Las Vegas near the Minot Highway Patrol office just before 5:20 p.m. for disregarding a traffic signal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay sc names? (Nov '14) Jun 3 fun 6
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 790
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,647,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC