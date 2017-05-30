Graphics submitted by Friends of the Souris River
Minot residents living along the Souris River might view the river more positively if there were opportunities for recreation, according to survey results released Thursday. In December of last year, Friends of the Souris River mailed surveys to 800 Minot residents who live along the river.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay sc names? (Nov '14)
|May 17
|Camro16
|4
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|790
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC