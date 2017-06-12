Gift of magic returns

Submitteda SPhoto From Las Vegas to London, Eric Giliam, the recipient of the Houdini Award, will perform Sunday at 1 p.m. World famous magician Eric Giliam will perform a thrilling showcase with Minot magic-man Blake Krabseth, Sunday, June 18, at the North Dakota State Fair Center during the 2nd annual Dive, Search & Rescue Team charity event titled From Las Vegas to London, Giliam, a recipient of the Houdini Award, continues to garner praise for his awe-inspiring presentation and comedic stylings. Joining the Magicians Hofzinser Award winner is Krabseth, a celebrated illusionist hailing from the Magic City, who will open the benefit with a children's show.

