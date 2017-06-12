Gift of magic returns
Submitteda SPhoto From Las Vegas to London, Eric Giliam, the recipient of the Houdini Award, will perform Sunday at 1 p.m. World famous magician Eric Giliam will perform a thrilling showcase with Minot magic-man Blake Krabseth, Sunday, June 18, at the North Dakota State Fair Center during the 2nd annual Dive, Search & Rescue Team charity event titled From Las Vegas to London, Giliam, a recipient of the Houdini Award, continues to garner praise for his awe-inspiring presentation and comedic stylings. Joining the Magicians Hofzinser Award winner is Krabseth, a celebrated illusionist hailing from the Magic City, who will open the benefit with a children's show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay sc names? (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|fun
|6
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|790
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC