Garbage changes

File Photo One of Minot's new automated garbage collection trucks is on display outside the municipal auditorium June 3. The Minot City Council is re-thinking a proposed ordinance that would require many residents using private garbage haulers to switch to city service. Dan Ruby, owner of Circle Sanitation, asked council members, meeting in committee session Wednesday, not to force more of the city's multi-family properties to use city garbage collection.
