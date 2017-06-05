Fugitive nabbed in Berthold
A recent traffic stop in Berthold led to the arrest of Franklin Miller, 41. Miller was wanted for multiple warrants including felony warrants from the state of Alabama. Miller had been hiding out in Minot and using a false name.
