From Minot AFB airman to renown finan...

From Minot AFB airman to renown financial expert

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Minot Daily News

Thirty-six years ago, Charles Payne arrived at Minot Air Force Base for his first military assignment. Today, Payne is host of the Fox Business Network's successful Brian Jones, president of the network, announced this week that Payne has re-signed a multi-year contract with Fox Business Network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay sc names? (Nov '14) Jun 3 fun 6
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 790
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,864 • Total comments across all topics: 281,625,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC