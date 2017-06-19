Former city attorney appeals dismissal of lawsuit
Former Minot city attorney Colleen Auer has filed an appeal of the dismissal in February of her wrongful termination claim against the city. Auer filed the appeal last week with the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Missouri.
