For new city council, the proof is in the pudding
Accompanying the new city council into office this week is a solid volume of good will and optimism from Minot taxpayers. Rightly or wrongly, many residents are encouraged to believe that this council will not only avoid the mistakes of the past and exhibit genuine competence, but also will address problems still lingering from the bad decisions of previous elected officials and administrations.
