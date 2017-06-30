Floodgate construction
Submitted Photo More than 30 City of Minot staff were trained Wednesday morning on installation of the temporary road closures needed to connect permanent floodwalls by the Water Treatment Plant in these photos by Mark Lyman with Odney. This portion of the floodwall is between 12th Street and Eighth Avenue Southwest.
