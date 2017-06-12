Fifth indictment on meth conspiracy c...

Fifth indictment on meth conspiracy charge

A federal grand jury has indicted a 56-year-old Minot man on a charge of conspiracy to distribute meth-amphetamine, according to court documents. Owen Lee Lantto is being held at the Ward County Jail on the federal charge, according to jail records.

