Fessenden sailor killed at Pearl Harbor coming home
After 75-plus years, Arthur Neuenschwander of Fessenden, is coming home. Neuenschwander was one of 429 crewmen on the USS Oklahoma when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
