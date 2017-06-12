Fentanyl is dangerous; can lead to overdose death
The Minot Police Department is warning the public on the dangers of contact with fentanyl which in very small amounts can lead to an overdose death. Police responded to two calls of overdoses Thursday afternoon and multiple calls of possible overdoses over the past couple of days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay sc names? (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|fun
|6
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|790
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC