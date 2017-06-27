FEMA releases preliminary flood risk ...

FEMA releases preliminary flood risk maps for Minot

11 hrs ago

If you live in the valley, or along the Souris River, and didn't need flood insurance before, there's a good chance you will need it now. "A lot of us have insurance following the 2011 flood, but there are a lot of people that moved into Minot who may not necessarily know the risks or even have flood insurance at this point," said Shaun Sipma, Farmers Union Insurance Agent.

