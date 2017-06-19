Divorces have been granted in district court in Minot to: Janice Lundeen and Jerome Lundeen, Richard Gonzales Jr. and Stephanie Gonzales, Courtney Ann Uran and Luke Wade Uran, James P. Quinn and Destiny M. Quinn, Duane Sommers and Brittany Fithian, Jeffry L. Kramer and Deborah A. Kramer, Garrett Nicholas Davis and Christina Marie Davis, Joshua M. Peterson and Raquel Peterson, Ashley Johnson Yee and Steve Yee.

