Day for free dental care for veterans
Nearly 450 Aspen Dental practices across the country, including in Minot, Bismarck and Dickinson will open their doors on Saturday, June 24, to provide a day of free dental care for thousands of the nation's veterans. Local veterans have already made appointments in advance at a participating office and will receive free care that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates and Pain meds Available
|10 hr
|pain
|1
|Gay sc names? (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|fun
|6
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|790
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC