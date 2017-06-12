David Reed, Minot, pleads not guilty ...

David Reed, Minot, pleads not guilty to child pornography possession

A 21-year-old Minot man entered not guilty pleas Tuesday in district court in Minot to nine Class C felonies accusing him of possessing child pornography. According to court documents, Reed uploaded five sexually explicit videos and two sexually explicit Excel files of girls between the ages of 12 and 14 to a Dropbox account in August 2016.

