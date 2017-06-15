Committee favors gradual approach to ...

Committee favors gradual approach to sales tax shift

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

An incremental approach that weans city spending off the sales tax to provide more money for flood protection is preferred by a committee looking into sales tax reallocation. The Minot Sales Tax Ad Hoc Committee reviewed various scenarios for bond financing and for shifting the city's first penny of sales tax toward construction of a flood protection project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay sc names? (Nov '14) Jun 3 fun 6
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 790
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Health Care
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,620,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC