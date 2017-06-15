Committee favors gradual approach to sales tax shift
An incremental approach that weans city spending off the sales tax to provide more money for flood protection is preferred by a committee looking into sales tax reallocation. The Minot Sales Tax Ad Hoc Committee reviewed various scenarios for bond financing and for shifting the city's first penny of sales tax toward construction of a flood protection project.
