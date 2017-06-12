Change and stability
Minot voters chose three #MakeMinot leaders and three of its more veteran candidates Tuesday to represent them on a new city council. Shaun Sipma led the unofficial tally with 2,873 votes, followed by Shannon Straight with 2,715 votes and Josh Wolsky with 2,343 votes.
